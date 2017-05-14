Inmate captured after escaping officers at Harstville hospital

HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center was captured after escaping officers Saturday evening.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was being taken to the Carolina Pines Hospital in Hartsville when the inmate escaped from the officers while in the parking lot of the hospital.

Kilgo adds the inmate was later captured by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Hartsville Police Department.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.