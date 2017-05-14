Lake City officer makes arrest after finding heroin hidden in car panel

Javonta Tramez McFadden (source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A traffic stop in Lake City led a police officer to arrest a man for having heroin early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Kipp Coker said Sgt. Dorrell stopped a car on east Main St. around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, and he found 21.4 grams of heroin hidden in a panel around the steering column.

Sgt. Dorell arrested Javonta Tramez McFadden from the Hemingway/Nesmith area. MacFadden was listed as an inmate at the Florence County Detention Center on Sunday afternoon. His listed charges include:

(source: Lake City Police)
  • drugs/trafficking in heroin morph., etc., 14g or more, but less than 28g
  • d.u.s./ driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI – rd or sub. offense
  • operating uninsured motor vehicle – 1st offense

