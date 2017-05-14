Longs man killed in North Myrtle Beach crash Sunday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A driver was killed in a traffic crash in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The crash at 701 Main St. around 3:45 a.m. killed Don Thompson Jr., Willard said. The 38-year-old man from the Longs area died from multiple traumatic injuries, Willard wrote in press release Sunday morning.

No further details about the crash have been released. North Myrtle Beach police are investigating. Community notifications sent out by North Myrtle Beach Public Safety on Sunday morning warned drivers that part of Main Street was closed during the time of the crash. At about 5:00 a.m., the noticed said eastbound Main Street was closed from Highway 17 to the Bi-Lo grocery story on Main St. At about 6:45 a.m., North Myrtle Beach Public Safety sent another notification that the road had reopened.