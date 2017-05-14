Teen girl dies after shooting at Taylors Pavilion Complex in Greenville County

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – A senior at Wade Hampton High School has died after she was shot at Pavilion Recreation Complex overnight, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 12:15am to The Pavilion is on Scottswood Rd. in Taylors.

A female teenager was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to Sergeant Ryan Flood.

The coroner says 17-year-old Makiya Alexandria Hawkins died just before 6:00pm at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Sunday.

Flood says she was surrounded by a large group of people when they arrived.

Deputies are still investigating and tell 7News there is no suspect information at this time.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday.

According to Greenville County Schools, additional counselors will be at Wade Hampton High School to assist grieving students.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME (232-7463).