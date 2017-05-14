Truex finally wins at Kansas Speedway after late restart

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Martin Truex Jr. finally ended his string of rotten luck at Kansas Speedway, pulling away from Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick on a late restart Saturday night to win the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Truex dominated the same event a year ago before a fluke problem during a tire change forced him to make an unscheduled pit stop and cost him the race. He’s had plenty of other close calls at Kansas, always leading laps but never finding his way to victory lane.

Brad Keselowski made a pass on the final lap to take second, followed by Harvick and Blaney. Kyle Busch finished fifth after winning the Truck Series race Friday night.

The race was halted with 67 laps to go when a broken brake rotor turned Joey Logano’s car into Danica Patrick, sending her hard into the fence in the first corner. Aric Almirola had nowhere to go and slammed into Logano, the force of the impact lifting his car into the air.

Logano and Patrick were treated and released from the infield care center, while Almirola was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center. He was conscious and alert.