Volunteer firefighter with cerebral palsy gets suprise

By Published: Updated:

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Surfside Beach Fire volunteer received a special surprise today.

Roy Luther, a volunteer firefighter with cerebral palsy, needs a new wheelchair, so firefighters from Connecticut came down to donate money to make his dream come true. This new wheelchair will allow him to stand up completely.

The Raging Knights Firefighters Motorcycle Club donated $1,700 to Roy after seeing his story on Facebook. Roy volunteers with Surfside Beach and Myrtle Beach Fire Departments and he said he couldn’t be more thankful for the firefighters today.

You can support Roy here on his Go Fund Me page.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s