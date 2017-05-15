Accused Bennettsville killer, kidnapper arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police 2 days before murder charge

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The man accused of stabbing a Bennettsville woman to death and kidnapping her 8-year-old daughter was charged in another stabbing death in 2005.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release Saturday that deputies arrested Jejauncey Harrington, 32, of Bennettsville in the murder of Ella Lowery. Lowery’s body was discovered when deputies were dispatched to her home around 9 a.m. May 5. It was at that time, deputies discovered Ella Lowery’s daughter, Iyana Lowery, 8, was missing.

The press release saying Harrington was charged with the murder of Ella Lowery was released Saturday. Just two days before that

information was released, Harrington was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Thursday at 1:52 p.m. According to Mecklenburg County Jail online booking records, Harrington was charged with DWI and felony fugitive of another state. Jail records show Harrington was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail at 12:47 a.m. Friday and was released at 7:54 p.m. that same day.

The police report for Harrington’s arrest by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police from Saturday is not available, according to a representative with the police records division.

Harrington is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for Ella Lowery’s murder. He also faces kidnapping charges and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for Iyana Lowery’s disappearance.

Arrest warrants show Harrington’s DNA was found on a cigarette located at the home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville where Ella Lowery’s body was located. Forensic testing also shows Iyana Lowery’s DNA was found inside Harrington’s vehicle.

Marlboro County officials located a body in an isolated area near McColl off New Bridge Road Sunday morning. An autopsy that will officially identify the body is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office.

Harrington is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center, but this is not the first time Harrington has been accused of stabbing a woman to death. Court documents obtained by News13, show that Harrington was charged with the 2005 murder of Jackie S. Hulon in Marlboro County.

The arrest warrant states that Harrington did, on or about April 2, 2005, “stab and cut one Jackie S. Hulon multiple times with a pocket knife and that such injuries did cause her death.” The warrant claims that Harrington stabbed Hulon on a dirt road off of Berea Church Road and Red Bluff Road and then dumped Hulon’s body along the dirt road in the Red Bluff area of Marlboro County.

The place where Hulon’s body was dumped in 2005 is less than five miles from where the body in Marlboro County was discovered Sunday morning.

In a jury trial February 9, 2007, Harrington was found not guilty in the murder of Jackie Hulon. Hulon’s murder remains unsolved.

Harrington’s criminal history since 2002 is filled with numerous drug charges, multiple resisting arrest charges, several driving under suspension, criminal domestic violence, failure to appear and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Harrington does not yet have a court date for his charges connected to Ella Lowery’s murder and the disappearance of Iyana Lowery.