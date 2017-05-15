Carolinas Hospital System hosts 2017 SC EMS Memorial Bike Ride

FLORENCE, SC – Carolinas Hospital System will host the kick-off for the 2017 SC EMS Memorial Bike Ride on Friday, May 19 at 8:00 a.m. at the Floyd Conference Center, 1590 Freedom Boulevard in Florence, located on the main campus of Carolinas Hospital System.

The three day ride will start at Carolinas Hospital System and tour through the Pee Dee and Midland regions and end at the SC EMS Memorial in Calhoun County. Counties the participants will be riding through include Florence, Darlington, Lee, Kershaw, Fairfield, Lexington, Richland and Calhoun. This year 40 cyclist will be riding to honor 22 of our State’s fallen.

The SC EMS Memorial Bike Ride is a charitable organization honoring EMS providers who have lost their lives while providing care to others in the line of duty, and to recognize those that have dedicated their lives to a career in the profession of EMS and to those whom have passed. We invite the community to join Carolinas Hospital System, Florence County EMS and Firefighters to show your support for the men and women who dedicated their lives to keep our State safe and healthy.

The 2017 SC EMS Memorial Bike Ride will end with a ceremony at the SC EMS Memorial on Sunday, May 21 at 12:30 p.m., 1736 Old State Road in Gaston. Everyone is invited to the ceremony including the families of the fallen who will place a brick with their loved ones name subscribed on it, into the memorial.