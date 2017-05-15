Coroner: Too much caffeine led to heart problems that killed SC teen

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A coroner says a 16-year-old South Carolina high school student who collapsed and died in a classroom had heart problems caused by drinking too much caffeine.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said at a news conference Monday that Davis Cripe drank a large Mountain Dew, a latte from McDonalds and an energy drink in the two hours before his heart fell out of rhythm at Spring Hill High School near Chapin on April 26.

Watts says parents need to know that while a soda or a cup of coffee is OK, large amounts of caffeine can be deadly.

Cripe’s father says he was a good son who would never touch alcohol or drugs and he hopes the teen’s death will save other lives by showing the dangers of excessive caffeine.

