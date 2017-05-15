Darlington deputies arrest 3 for April carjackings in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested three people accused of carjacking two victims at gunpoint last month.

A press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo says 19-year-old Tre’von Jarkese Shikeem Cooley has been charged with two counts of carjacking, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of armed robbery and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Lt. Kilgo says Cooley and two juveniles conspired to lure two victims to the intersection of McFarland Street and Carolina Avenue in Hartsville to steal their cars at gunpoint. Investigators say the carjackings that happened on April 26 were not random.

Cooley is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. The other two suspects in the case are facing felony charges and are currently being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.