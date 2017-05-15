District investigates reports of bugs in Hartsville Middle School food

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County School District says it is looking into reports of bugs in school food at Hartsville Middle School.

According to Darlington County School District Public Information Officer Audrey Childers, a parent shared a picture on Friday of what “seems to show a bug in Hartsville Middle School lunch.” Childers’ press release, sent early Monday morning, says the district takes “all concerns like this very seriously.”

Childers reports as soon as the parent made the school district aware of the alleged bug problem, the district pulled the food from the serving line, contacted the Department of Health and Environmental Control, and began an internal investigation. As part of that investigation, Childers says the district has “found no evidence of a bug infestation, or even a single bug, in the food at Hartsville Middle School.”

Childers says the district will continue to investigate and work with DHEC during their inspections. The district representative expects more information to be released Monday afternoon.