Florence law enforcement officers to host “Cops on Top” fundraiser

By Published: Updated:

FLORENCE, SC – Law enforcement officers will be raising money for the Special Olympics in Florence on Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the State Transport Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are hosting their second annual “Cops on Top” fundraiser. It starts Thursday at 1 pm at the Chick-fil-A on Irby street. Officers will be on the roof until closing on Thursday, and then from 8 am to 8 pm on Friday.

Last year officers raised more than $12,000 for Special Olympics of South Carolina.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s