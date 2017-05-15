Florence law enforcement officers to host “Cops on Top” fundraiser

FLORENCE, SC – Law enforcement officers will be raising money for the Special Olympics in Florence on Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the State Transport Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are hosting their second annual “Cops on Top” fundraiser. It starts Thursday at 1 pm at the Chick-fil-A on Irby street. Officers will be on the roof until closing on Thursday, and then from 8 am to 8 pm on Friday.

Last year officers raised more than $12,000 for Special Olympics of South Carolina.