Georgetown police search for men accused of using counterfeit bills

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW)- The Georgetown Police Department is asking for help identifying two individuals wanted for using counterfeit bills at local auto parts stores.

A release from police says a man wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants and a blue hat entered the Advance Auto Parts in the City of Georgetown May 8 around 6 p.m. attempting to make a purchase using $200 worth of counterfeit $20 bills. The clerk detected that the bills were counterfeit, declined the purchase and retained the counterfeit bills. The man accused of using the fake bills was with another person with long dreads wearing a blue uniform shirt with blue uniform pants.

On the same day at approximately 7:30 p.m., the same two males entered the O’Reilly Auto Parts in the City of Georgetown. The men wearing the white t-shirt and blue hat attempted to make a purchase using $140 worth of counterfeit $20 bills, but the purchase was declined after the clerk detected that the bills were fake. The male wearing the blue work shirt and blue work pants was helped by another clerk and made a purchase using $280 worth of counterfeit $20 bills. Anyone with information on the identity of these subjects is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or Investigator Morris at 843-545-4335.