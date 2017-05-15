Homeschool program to ease load off parents, build student relationships

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A local home school program is bringing together students and making the job easier for parents.

Pathways for Scholars, a cooperative of Vine and Branches Home Educators, meets to help students with hands-on activities that would otherwise be a bit challenging with just a student and a parent.

“Students will have the opportunity to interact with peers on a regular basis, and in addition, they’re going to learn how to present in front of groups,” said program director Susanna Bleyer.

“They’ll do the sort of things you can’t recreate only in the home environment.”

The parents also benefit from this program. Pathways for Scholars helps choose a curriculum for your child, and gives parents guidance on handling the necessary paperwork for students to be homeschooled.

“This program has been a huge blessing for us with our homeschooling,” said one parent named Jennifer Weatherford.

“We have the freedom to be able to school at home, but we also have the ability to meet as a group. Our kids get to come together in a group setting and they’ve developed some great friendships.”

The Pathways for Scholars program is having an open house Thursday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Father’s House on Highway 17 Bypass.