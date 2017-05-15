McLeod Health announces groundbreaking for new ER in Cheraw

CHERAW, SC – McLeod Health will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Emergency Department at McLeod Health Cheraw on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at 11 a.m. on the campus of the hospital.

McLeod Health believes the expansion of the Emergency Department at McLeod Health Cheraw underscores this commitment by McLeod Health to provide treatment, services and health care to the residents of Chesterfield and Marlboro Counties. “The need for a new Emergency Department is clear, and has been evident for some time,” explained Dr. Gabe Simpson, the Chief of Staff and Medical Director of the Emergency Department for McLeod Health Cheraw. “I am looking forward to providing our patients with a state-of-the-art ED to treat their emergency needs quickly and efficiently.”

The current Emergency Department (ED) at McLeod Health Cheraw was originally designed to serve between 8,000 to 10,000 per year. In 2016, the ED staff cared for nearly 22,000 patients.

The new, 23-bed Emergency Department will be designed to serve 25,000 patients per year. All rooms will be fully private, and capable for emergency department care. Two of these rooms will be dedicated to advanced resuscitation of critical patients, while four will provide safe and comfortable holding for psychiatric patients.

“Construction of a new Emergency Department at McLeod Health Cheraw will make emergency care more accessible and timely for patients in our area which is crucial,” said Mib Scoggins, Administrator of McLeod Health Cheraw. “In creating the new design, the focus of the expansion has been on efficiency and flexibility — providing for future growth and changes based upon population and technology. This focus will optimize benefits to all of our residents from surrounding communities who rely on this facility for care.”

The new Emergency Department is scheduled to open in April of 2018.