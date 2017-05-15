Pelicans drop series opener to Buies Creek

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach starting pitcher Ryan Kellogg threw six scoreless innings, but Buies Creek rallied for two runs in the 7th and 8th innings to help power them to a 4-2 win over Myrtle Beach on Monday night at TicketReturn.com field.

Kellogg gave the Pelicans a solid start, but Astros starter Framber Valdez was even better. He threw six scoreless innings, only allowed two hits and struck out five.

The Astros scored the first runs of the game on a two-run homer by Anthony Hermelyn. The Pelicans answered in the bottom half of the inning though. Eloy Jimenez hit a solo homer and Eddy Martinez scored on a sac fly by Adonis Paula.

The Astros got two more runs in the 8th. Jason Martin and Myles Straw hit RBI doubles.

The two teams meet for Game 2 of the four-game series on Tuesday night at TicketReturn.com field. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.