MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach starting pitcher Ryan Kellogg threw six scoreless innings, but Buies Creek rallied for two runs in …

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A roundup of Game 1 of high school softball championship series. Latta 6, Buford 5 Union County 8, Hartsville 6 …

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A local home school program is bringing together students and making the job easier for parents. Pathways for Scho…

Fayetteville alcohol enforcement officers are investigating after a family says their 13-year-old and 3-year-old were served alcohol beverag…

Police were called this weekend after a man was allegedly struck unconscious and robbed at gunpoint by two men.