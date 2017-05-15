Report: victim struck unconscious after 2 men rob him at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police were called this weekend after a man was allegedly struck unconscious and robbed at gunpoint by two men.

Myrtle Beach police responded to Cherokee Street on Sunday for a call about an armed robbery.

According to the incident report, when officers arrived, they observed two witnesses trying to put the victim in the back of a car because he was beginning to lose consciousness and he could not stand on his own.

Police report that the victim had a one-inch laceration above his eye. After the man was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital, witnesses told police the victim had loudly knocked on his door and told the witness he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men. The victim told the witness that two suspects asked him for his phone and wallet, hit him in the head with a handgun and ran off with his belongings, the incident report states.

Myrtle Beach police arrived at the hospital to talk to the victim, but were unable to interview him because he was still unconscious.

Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department make no mention of any suspects arrested in connection to the armed robbery case.