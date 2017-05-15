Sumter County woman faces 12 counts of forgery for altering checks

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – A Sumter County woman has been charged stealing more than $35,000 from a local business by altering checks.

A press release from Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Lisa Marie Yeager, 23, has been charged with 12 counts of forgery.

Yeager was working as a bookkeeper for the business and had the business owner sign checks, which were altered to increase the amount. The forgery began September 1, 2016 and continued until January 5, 2017, Bell says.

According to warrants, the checks totaled more than $35,500.

Yeager was taken into custody on Friday but has since been released on $3,500 surety bonds on each count.

