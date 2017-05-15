StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

A nice stretch of sunny and hot weather on the way. High pressure continues to build in from the west and will then move offshore Tuesday. This will allow for lots of sunshine today and a hot afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 for the Pee Dee and mid 80s for the beaches. High pressure will stay anchored just offshore giving us southerly winds and boosting temperatures well above normal. Afternoon highs this week will be around 90 inland to 85 for the Grand Strand. A weak front will approach from the north but should dissipate before getting here. This may bring in a few clouds by Wednesday but most locations will see lots of sunshine this week. Another weak system will approach from the west by the end of the week, this will stay to the west, but could bring in a few more clouds by Friday and Saturday with a slight chance for a shower on Sunday.

Today, sunny skies, very warm. Highs 88-90 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 62-64 inland, 66-67 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny skies and hot. Highs 92 inland, 84 beaches.