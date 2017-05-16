Robeson County crash closes I-95 south of US-301

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The NC DOT is reporting that a crash has shut down I-95 in Robeson County south of US- 301.

Traffic information on the NC DOT website posted around 1 p.m. says the road is closed and a detour is in place, but the expected impact to traffic is high.

News13 viewer Vicki Harding Sorensen posted a photo from I-95 with visible smoke coming from the area. According to Sorensen, many motorists have been stuck in the area since 12:45 p.m. and people are walking around on the interstate.

To detour heading north, motorists must take Exit 2 for NC-130 North and turn left onto NC-130 North. Continue onto NC-130 North to US-301 North/Bond Street. Follow US-301 North to re-access I-95 North.

To detour heading south, take Exit 10 for US-301. Turn right onto US-301 South. Continue for 9 miles and turn left onto NC-130 East/E Main Street. In one mile re-access I-95.