Multiple fatalities in 6-vehicle crash on I-95 in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The NC Highway Patrol confirmed multiple people are dead following a six-vehicle collision on the south-bound side of I-95 in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic information on the NC DOT website posted around 1 p.m. says I-95 is closed south of US-301 and a detour is in place, but the expected impact to traffic is high.

William Henning with the Highway Patrol says he could not confirm the number of dead as of 4:15 p.m. An official on scene told a News13 crew the collision involved 3 tractor-trailers and 3 vehicles.

Henning also says there was a hazmat situation immediately following the collision and officials believe it was the result of something one of the tractor trailers was hauling, but that fire was extinguished.

News13 viewer Vicki Harding Sorensen posted a photo from I-95 with visible smoke coming from the area. According to Sorensen, many motorists have been stuck in the area since 12:45 p.m. and people are walking around on the interstate.

To detour heading north, motorists must take Exit 2 for NC-130 North and turn left onto NC-130 North. Continue onto NC-130 North to US-301 North/Bond Street. Follow US-301 North to re-access I-95 North.

To detour heading south, take Exit 10 for US-301. Turn right onto US-301 South. Continue for 9 miles and turn left onto NC-130 East/E Main Street. In one mile re-access I-95.

News13 has a crew on the scene working to gather more details.

NC DOT says the road could stay closed until 6 p.m.