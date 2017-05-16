Darlington County drug unit uncovers meth lab in Lamar home

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – Agents with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit say they found evidence of a meth lab in a home on Davis Street on Monday.

A press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office says agents worked with the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for the bust. Evidence of manufacturing meth was found both inside and outside the home on the 700 block of Davis Street.

Lt. Kilgo confirms 35-year-old Brandon Cecil Smothers was arrested and narcotic drug charges are pending. The suspect is currently serving a sentence on probation for possession of meth.

The Darlington County Fire District assisted with decontamination of the home, the release says.