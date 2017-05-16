Darlington investigators continue to search for 3 burglary suspects

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies responded to S. Charleston Road Tuesday morning about a burglary.

According to a press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to the location around 9:55 a.m. and began searching the area.

Lt. Kilgo also says the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office requested help form the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

K9 units and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit helped deputies search the area Tuesday, but the hunt was called off and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation.

Officials continue to search for three males, according to the sheriff’s office. One suspect fled in a white SUV with a broken side window and two other suspects left the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 8430398-4501 or Crimes Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.