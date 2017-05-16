Family of slain Bennettsville mother and daughter speak

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The search for a missing 8-year-old girl has ended in Marlboro County. Coroner Tim Brown confirmed Tuesday that a body found Sunday near McColl is that of Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since her mother was found dead in their home on May 5. Family members of the slain mother and daughter invited News 13’s cameras inside shortly after they got the news Tuesday.

“This is a nightmare that I would not wish on anyone,” said Raymond Brown, Iyana’s uncle. He said the family couldn’t have imagined what came to be when they got the news Tuesday afternoon. Brown said the family wants to thank the many neighbors and friends who have supported them during this trying time.

“We’ve really had a difficult time with this, but you have all made it so much easier and brought us so much comfort,” Brown said.

The family gathered together at a home nearby to greet those who came to offer their condolences. The family also thanked the members of the media who kept Iyana’s story on the front page.

“You all have been on top of this story from day one,” Brown explained. “You’ve kept it in the public eye; thank you for that.”

Brown also said the outpouring of support came from well beyond the Palmetto State.

“People calling from New York, Georgia, all over the nation, and they have been really great to us,” Brown said.

“For me and my department, all the agencies that have assisted me, I think it’s a job well done,” said Sheriff Charles Lemon of Marlboro County. Lemon said he is proud to be able to bring this case to a close, but it doesn’t make it any easier to deal with what happened to the Lowerys.

“The end result wasn’t really good,” Sheriff Lemon admitted. “But in law enforcement, you accept the results as God’s will.”

Iyana and Ella’s family said now that they know the result, the only thing they want to see next is justice. Jajauncey Harrington–who authorities call the only suspect in both killings–is in jail awaiting a hearing.