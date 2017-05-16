First responders called to deadly motorcycle wreck on SC 9

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Emergency crews responded to a deadly accident involving a motorcycle on SC 9 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the collision on SC 9 and Fox Tail Drive occurred around 3:37 p.m. and blocked the roadway for several hours.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was traveling north on SC 9 when a SUV pulled out a private drive and failed to yield. The motorcycle hit the side of the car, and the motorcyclists was killed.

Cpl. Collins says the victim was not wearing a helmet.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden says she will release more information on the victim later Tuesday evening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of the SUV was charged with failure to yield right of way.