Coroner IDs victim in deadly motorcycle wreck on SC 9

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Emergency crews responded to a deadly accident involving a motorcycle on SC 9 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the collision on SC 9 and Fox Tail Drive occurred around 3:37 p.m. and blocked the roadway for several hours.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was traveling north on SC 9 when a SUV pulled out a private drive and failed to yield. The motorcycle hit the side of the car, and the motorcyclists was killed.

Cpl. Collins says the victim was not wearing a helmet.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 31-year-old Mario Douglas from Fayetteville.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of the SUV was charged with failure to yield right of way.