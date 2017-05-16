Florence law enforcement holds memorial service for fallen officers

Memorial Service View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department joined forces Tuesday.

The two organizations held a law enforcement memorial service to honor all of their officers who have died in the line of duty.

“It’s important to us and it’s important to the community to recognize the officers that have fallen and given that sacrifice. To honor them each and every year and we are gonna do that as long as we’re able,” said Buddy Rainwater, Sr. Chaplain with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday’s service was held at Savannah Grove Baptist Church on Alligator Road.