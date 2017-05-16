Burglary suspect told homeowner he was ‘looking for a cup of sugar,’ deputies say

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County deputies say they arrested a man wanted in a recent burglary after reaching out to the public to help.

According to Public Information Officer Jason Lesley, Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, was charged with second degree burglary.

The victim, who lives on Sollie Circle, told investigators he found Lambert in his living room Sunday morning when he stayed home from church because of a head cold. When the homeowner asked the intruder what he was doing in his house, Lambert told him “I was just looking for a cup of sugar,” and ran out the door.

The homeowner identified the suspect and told a deputy the suspect lived with his sister nearby on Sollie Circle.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office issued a request from the public to locate Lambert on Tuesday, and he was taken into custody a day later. “We want to thank the community for assisting us in this case,” said Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Robert Sarvis in a press release.

Lambert is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center. No bail has been set.