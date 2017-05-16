Georgetown deputies search for burglary suspect

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County deputies are searching for a man wanted in a recent burglary.

According to Public Information Officer Jason Lesley, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36. Lambert is described as a white male, standing about 5′ 9″ and weighing roughly 176 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Lambert is wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant related to a recent burglary within the county.

If you have information related to Lambert’s location, please contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 or your local law enforcement agency.

