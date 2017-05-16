Graduation ceremonies to be held at the Florence Civic Center on June 3rd

By Published:

FLORENCE, SC – Florence School District One announces that graduation ceremonies for the three high schools will be held on Saturday, June 3rd at the Florence Civic Center. Specific time slots are as follows:  Wilson High School, 8:00 a.m.; South Florence High School, 12 noon; and West Florence High School, 4:00 p.m.

Due to the expansion project currently taking place at the Florence Civic Center and use of security checks at all Civic Center entrances prior to each ceremony this year, the public is asked to arrive at graduation ceremonies very early in order to avoid traffic congestion and long metal detection lines.

To view the Florence Civic Center parking diagram for the graduation ceremonies, visit the Florence One website at www.fsd1.org.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s