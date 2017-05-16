Graduation ceremonies to be held at the Florence Civic Center on June 3rd

FLORENCE, SC – Florence School District One announces that graduation ceremonies for the three high schools will be held on Saturday, June 3rd at the Florence Civic Center. Specific time slots are as follows: Wilson High School, 8:00 a.m.; South Florence High School, 12 noon; and West Florence High School, 4:00 p.m.

Due to the expansion project currently taking place at the Florence Civic Center and use of security checks at all Civic Center entrances prior to each ceremony this year, the public is asked to arrive at graduation ceremonies very early in order to avoid traffic congestion and long metal detection lines.

To view the Florence Civic Center parking diagram for the graduation ceremonies, visit the Florence One website at www.fsd1.org.