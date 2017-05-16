Homeless veteran biking across US makes stop in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A homeless veteran says he’s biking across the US to raise money for other vets.

Harold Palmquist started his journey in California, but was in Myrtle Beach Tuesday.

He’s trying to raise money for a group called Veterans and Their Pets which provides dogs for veterans.

“At this point in my life I’m homeless, and what better reward can there be to go out and make a difference where I’m at in my life. And I speak from the heart when I say, Veterans and Their Pets helped me, and I’ve got no problems helping them,” said Harold Palmquist.

Palmquist is joined by his own, pet, Daisy. He said she helped him avoid going down an even worse path.