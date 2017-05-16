Horry County Council member requests “ethics reform” to see how council members spend taxpayer money

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Each Horry County Council member gets $20K of tax payer money every year called recreation funds to spend on community, sports, and other leisure activities in the county.

Tuesday, Peggie Bushey was one of several people who stood up in the Horry County Council meeting to say they don’t think county leaders should be able to have those funds and basically spend the money however they like.

“The bottom line is these funds are getting them re-elected. They throw a little money into their community, they look really good, they get re-elected. That’s my dollar, which I can spend better than they can,” said Bushey.

Council member Tyler Servant said he’d like to put the funds, totaling over $700k, towards public safety.

Council Chair Mark Lazarus said he supported the motion because the money comes out of the general fund and most of that supports public safety.

Still, the motion failed 9 votes to 3.

“The message I said tonight is that the members on council that voted no send a clear message to the Horry County tax payers that their tax money is their money that can be spent on whatever they want, when they want and not the core government functions like public safety,” said Servant

Other council members said they needed the funds to support their own communities because several of them don’t have the support they need financially when it comes to recreation departments or other leisure activities, like festivals, that aren’t funded without the money.

Still, Servant says if the money stays the way it is, he’s pushing for more accountability so that tax payers will know where that money is being spent.

“Taxpayers of Horry County deserve to know where their money is being spent, what organizations their money is going towards, and what relationships council members have with those organizations,” said Servant.

Servant says he’s now going to county staff to ask for ethics reform into how the money is spent and for a clear and transparent process to decide on the allocation of those funds with the public.

