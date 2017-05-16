Leadership Florence class to hold Disco Ball to benefit three charities

FLORENCE, SC – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the Disco Ball and Silent Auction event to be held by the 2016-2017 Leadership Florence class. Proceeds raised from sponsorships, ticket sales and a silent auction will go directly toward three area charities.

The 2017 Disco Ball and Silent Auction will take place on May 18th at the Waters Building on Dargan St. from 7pm-10pm, and is the class project of this year’s Leadership Florence group. The event will feature live music, Dancing, Heavy Hors D’oeuvres, a silent auction, wine pull, Photo Booth, “Best Dressed Man” and “Best Dressed Woman” and other prizes.

Later this month, the Chamber along with the group’s leaders will present checks to local charities including The Naomi Project, Help 4 Kids and SNAC. Donations will also be presented to the Junior Leadership Florence County program, to fund a scholarship for the 2017-2018 Leadership Florence program.

Leadership Florence is a comprehensive, nine-month experience that identifies, cultivates and motivates new and existing leadership in the Greater Florence area.