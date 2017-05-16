Collisions in Horry, Robeson counties block multiple roads

On Tuesday, multiple collisions were reported in Horry County and Robeson County, according to the SC Highway Patrol’s real time traffic website.

As of 4:30 p.m., I-95 was still closed south of US-301 after a deadly multiple-vehicle accident in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. Officials say I-95 could be closed until 6 p.m.

In Horry County, a crash on SC-22 near Conway around 2:19 p.m. blocked the west-bound lanes.

Also in Horry County, a collision reported at 3:54 p.m. on Holmestown Road and David Carr Court also resulted in lane closures.

Yet another crash on US 701 and SC 9 was reported with injuries around 3:37 p.m., according to the SC Highway Patrol.