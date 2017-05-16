Myrtle Beach firefighters called to free kitten from drainpipe

By Published:

Kitten rescue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach firefighters were busy conducting a rope rescue near Broadway at the Beach Monday afternoon.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page, crews from Station 6 were sent to the Hampton Inn to rescue a kitten from a drainpipe. Animal Control was called as well, and rescue workers were able to safely free the feline from the six-foot deep hole.

Officials on the scene say the kitten was uninjured when it was returned to its mother and siblings.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s