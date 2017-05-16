Myrtle Beach veterans will take part in DC Memorial Day parade

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Five grand strand veterans will head to Washington D.C. to take part in a nationally-televised Memorial Day parade. They won a contest hosted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The veterans will be able to go to Washington, attend the concerts that weekend, see the monuments, which many of them have not seen before, and of course, the primary role for them, is to be in the parade where hundreds of thousands of people will be at the parade, and millions will be watching. And they will be representing not only their branch of service and our nation, but our community as well,” said Myrtle Beach Chamber President Brad Dean.

The chamber held a luncheon Tuesday to recognize the five for their service.

“My dad being a Korean War Veteran, I thought it would be really cool if we went together. I’m disabled and my dad is eighty six years old, going to be eighty seven, and this will be his first trip, so we are so excited and so honored to be able to represent the army,” said John Morgan.

The chamber will fly the veterans one from each branch of service and a guest to Washington D.C.