New, blue bike racks coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach says new bike racks will be installed at different locations in the city just in time for Bicycle Month.

May is National Bike Month, and what better way to recognize the event than by adding more places for bicyclists to park their rides?

The city announced on its Facebook page that new, blue bike racks with be installed this month at the City Services Building at 921 North Oak Street, and Myrtle Beach City Hall at 937 Broadway Street.

For those interested in riding through the city on a bike, Myrtle Beach City Council members will ride to the Ocean Boulevard Bike Lane ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. The city released the following ride schedule:

8:00 a.m.

Leave Myrtle Beach City Hall, 937 Broadway Street

(round trip is 12 miles)

9:00 a.m.

Leave 64th Avenue Street End

(round trip is two miles)

9:30 a.m.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Bike Lane

Intersection of Ocean Boulevard and 78th Avenue North