Poison center warns of caffeine dangers following teen’s death

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – After a South Carolina high school student died of heart problems related to drinking too much caffeine, the Palmetto Poison Center released a warning about how much is too much of the stimulant.

The center warns of the dangers associated with consuming too much caffeine and clarifies that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that adults consume no more than 400mg of caffeine per day, which averages to approximately 4-5 cups of coffee.

The FDA doesn’t detail caffeine consumption for children, but the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children and adolescents consume no caffeine.

The release also documents how caffeine can cause heart-related problems including an increased heart rate, increased blood pressure, and irregular heart rhythm. The Richland County teen’s death, which occurred April 26, speaks to the deadly dangers of caffeine.

The average cup of coffee has around 100-150mg of caffeine. Energy drinks may contain up to 300mg of caffeine.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said at a news conference Monday that Davis Cripe, 16, drank a large Mountain Dew, a latte from McDonald’s and an energy drink in the two hours before his heart fell out of rhythm at Spring Hill High School near Chapin.

Jill Michels, Director of the Palmetto Poison Center states, “While adults should be mindful of their caffeine consumption, it’s important for parents to know the risks of children and adolescents consuming caffeine. Take the time to talk with your children about the dangers of caffeinated drinks.”