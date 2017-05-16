SCDMV begins process for REAL ID driver’s licenses

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state began accepting documentation from drivers wanting a federally compliant driver’s license.

The Real ID program was part of a security measure passed by Congress in 2005, four years after the September 11 attacks. The goal was to make licenses more difficult to duplicate. Most states have already issued Real ID licenses, but South Carolina opted out of the program.

Real ID licenses would allow holders to travel domestically by airplane and visit government buildings and military facilities.

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill allowing the state to take part in the program this year and the federal government granted the state and extension to become complaint. SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo is starting the process now to prevent excessive delays.

“Other states that have done it have taken or added up to six hours to their old wait times to get the credentials, which is why we’re asking people to come in early,” Shwedo said.

Documents required for the new license include a birth certificate, social security card, two forms of proof of address and for women, a marriage certificate.