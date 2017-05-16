Sumter man charged for attacking woman with knife

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter County deputies say they arrested a man Sunday after he attacked a former girlfriend with a knife and prevented she and three other witnesses from leaving the home after the stabbing.

According to the press release from Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Leon Napoleon Davis, 39, was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of kidnapping, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of assault and battery, first degree.

The victim told deputies that she and Davis had an argument and he agreed to leave the home. Later, she woke up to find Davis swinging a baseball bat. The victim said that once Davis spotted her, he pulled out a pocket knife, stabbed her and threatened to cut her throat.

Davis reportedly threatened to kill a juvenile and took the juvenile’s phone to prevent him from calling for help. The warrant said he prevented the victim and three other witnesses from leaving the residence for about an hour after he attacked the victim.

Davis is being held without bond in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center awaiting an appearance before a Circuit Court Judge on July 7.