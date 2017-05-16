StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

The sunny, warm weather will last all week long. High pressure offshore will stay put this week, keeping skies clear. It will stay warm with afternoon high temperatures in the 80s and low 90s, and night time lows in the 60s. Humidity will increase by the middle of the week, leading to a few more clouds by the end of the week. A cold front will approach this weekend with partly cloudy skies Saturday, then scattered thunderstorms Sunday. The front will stall in the area into next week, keeping the chance for thunderstorms going to start next week.

Today, sunny and hot. Highs 90-92 inland, 86-87 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows mid to upper 60s

Wednesday, sunny and warm. Highs 85-92.