19-year-old woman dies morning after crash on Highway 22

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner says a 19-year-old died in the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 22.

A release from Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 22 at mile marker 10.

Shemeria Smith was a passenger in the car and was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where she died Wednesday morning at 7:45 a.m.

Smith was 19 and recently moved to the Myrtle Beach area from Alabama.

According to Willard, an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine cause of death. Horry County police are also investigating the crash.