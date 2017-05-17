Conway police received report victim in deadly SC-22 crash was held against her will

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – According to a Horry County police report, Conway police received a report that the woman who died in a crash on Highway 22 was possibly being held against her will in the car.

The Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner says a 19-year-old died in the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. on Highway 22 at miles marker 10.

The police report states the Conway Police Department had a report of a female being held against her will in the same car involved in the crash.

When officers arrived, emergency crews had already taken the male driver and the female passenger to the hospital.

According to the report, investigators were told the crash could have been intentional. The Horry County Criminal Investigation Division was notified and a crime scene was set up.

Dispatch initially informed responding officers the male in the car could have a gun, but K9 teams who combed the scene for evidence were unable to find a firearm at the scene of the crash.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard says Shemeria Smith was a passenger in the car and was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where she died Wednesday morning at 7:45 a.m. Smith was 19 and recently moved to the Myrtle Beach area from Alabama. The report from Horry County police says dispatch advised officers a person had been thrown from the car.

According to Willard, an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine cause of death.