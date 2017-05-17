Bennettsville church opens sanctuary for community to grieve

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Sword of Truth Church will open its doors each day at 10A.M- 8P.M. until Friday for people to come in pray, cry and mourn. Pastors and Grief counselors will be available for children and adults.

“Since this all has taken place our county has this weight on it. People have really struggled, they suffered. They are unsure. The death by itself made it difficult and Iyana missing it only compounded what is already a very difficult situation. So we are trying to everything we can to help alleviate some of the weight,” explained Bishop R. Christopher Brown III.

The church leaders are also brainstorming ways to help the family through this time.

The Church is located at 105 Cheraw Street.

For more information call 843- 479-0059