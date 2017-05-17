Bikers cruise through Grand Strand to help veterans

By Published:

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The seventh annual Crude’s Ride for Vets came through the Grand Strand Wednesday morning.

The bikers start their 180 mile ride in Surfside Beach. The group held a 50-50 raffle to raise money for veterans.

“The veterans have given us our freedom and given us the things that we like to do and why not support our veterans?  So that’s what I do.  I try to raise money for the veterans and give some awareness to people to thank a vet.  I actually put it on my shirts, to thank a vet.  Anytime you see a vet, thank them,” said Kevin Gumina, organizer with Crude’s Annual Ride for Disabled Veterans.

Organizers say half of the money they raise goes to prizes and the other half to the disabled American Veterans Organization.

