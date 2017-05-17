Conway man sentenced to 30 years for drug trafficking, running from police

CONWAY, SC – On Wednesday, Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced a Horry County jury convicted a Conway man of trafficking cocaine and running from police this week.

According to the press release, 34-year-old David Harold Campbell was convicted of second-offense failure to stop for a blue light and third-offense trafficking cocaine.

Judge Thomas A. Russo sentenced Campbell to five years in prison on the failure to stop charge and 30 years in prison for the drug charge. The sentences will run concurrently. Because of Campbell’s prior drug convictions, the sentence was enhanced, the press release said.

The charges stem from a Nov. 30, 2015, incident when an Horry County police officer attempted to pull Campbell over for a traffic violation in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County. Campbell fled from the officer and a brief pursuit occurred before Campbell turned into a Myrtle Beach apartment complex and spun out in his vehicle. Campbell then jumped out of the car and ran from the vehicle. Officers ran after him and saw him throw the drugs as he was being arrested at an apartment building. The solicitor’s office says jury selection began on Monday, and a jury deliberated for nearly two hours before finding Campbell guilty.