First sea turtle nest of the year located in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County’s first sea turtle nest was located Wednesday morning, according to Myrtle Beach State Park.

Myrtle Beach City Government says the nest was discovered by city employee BJ Sheppard at 42nd Avenue North at 5:21 a.m.

In less than an hour, a team from Myrtle Beach State Park was in the area working to relocate the mother turtle’s 130 ping-pong ball-sized eggs. The nest is now at a much safer location at the state park, officials say.

According to the SC DNR, female turtles nest on average four times a season. The eggs will incubate for around 60 days, and two thirds of the way through the incubation, the temperature of the nest will determine the sex of the hatchings. SeaWorld researchers say lower nest temperatures produce more males and higher temperatures produce more females.

When it’s time for the nest to hatch, the baby turtles emerge from the nest at night and crawl towards the ocean using several cues, including the light reflecting off the ocean, to find their way.