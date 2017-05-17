Georgetown police work to track down couple who left money at Walmart

Georgetown police $100 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Law enforcement agencies often reach out to the public for help locating suspects accused of breaking the law, but the Georgetown Police Department is currently looking for a couple for a different reason.

According to the Georgetown Police Department Facebook page, officers are trying to identify a couple who left $100 behind at a self-checkout line at Walmart.

The department released three images of the shoppers Wednesday on their Facebook page. The time stamp on the images indicates the couple left their cash behind on March 10.

Georgetown police say the two shoppers were driving a small, white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or have the couple contact police.