Georgetown police work to track down couple who left money at Walmart

By Published:

 

Georgetown police $100

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Law enforcement agencies often reach out to the public for help locating suspects accused of breaking the law, but the Georgetown Police Department is currently looking for a couple for a different reason.

According to the Georgetown Police Department Facebook page, officers are trying to identify a couple who left $100 behind at a self-checkout line at Walmart.

The department released three images of the shoppers Wednesday on their Facebook page. The time stamp on the images indicates the couple left their cash behind on March 10.

Georgetown police say the two shoppers were driving a small, white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or have the couple contact police.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s