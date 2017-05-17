HCS expects to dip into savings fund for first time in years

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools may have to pull money from its savings account, or General Fund, for the first time in years.

The budget for 2017-2018 is currently $13.8 million dollars out of line but Chief Financial Officer, John Gardner, said he expects the deficit to decrease.

“In the past, we’ve always budgeted fund balance but we’ve never used it,” he said. “Anytime you start looking at a year, much less two years or three years down the road, you’re using a lot of assumptions and estimates.”

Gardner said trends have shown there is typically $11 million left over at the end of the year because of vacancies.

“We have staff that come and go and so we do historically have money left over,” he added.

Gardner anticipates $3.9 million dollars to be added to the General Fund at the end of the 2016-2017 school year. However, according to this document, he expects the district will be short $2.5 million dollars for 2017-2018, short $8.6 million for 2018-2019 and short $11.6 million dollars for the 2019-2020 school year.

News13 asked why, after years of adding to the General Fund, the district is predicting to be short for the next three school years.

“The big thing is we’ve got mandatory increases in retirement, two percent. When you look at expenditures, we’ve had additional expenditures we’ve never had before,” said Gardner. He attributed many of the costs to construction of the five new schools.

“That’s the biggest part of the problem this year,” added Gardner. “And really not a whole lot of additional new revenue.”

The budget is not finalized and won’t be for several weeks.

“So that’ll give us time to come up with a plan whether or not this trend’s going to continue and make any changes there,” added Gardner.

He said changes could come from suggestions from the board or possibly from a change in contracts with Horry County as it relates to School Resource Officers.

“We’re looking at local revenue and state revenue,” said Gardner. “We have no control over state revenue so the state might increase revenue, they might not and we don’t know what else may come. So it’s real difficult to look that far out but it does give the board a broad picture of what to expect.”

News13 will continue to follow the latest budget updates.